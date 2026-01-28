New Terror Nexus In Making? Pak Lashkar Commander Admits To Hamas Links

In a significant development pointing to deeper coordination among global terrorist groups, a senior terrorist commander of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has publicly acknowledged links with Hamas and confirmed meetings with its top leadership, strengthening concerns over expanding cooperation between the two US-designated terror outfits.

Faisal Nadeem, a commander of the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML)-widely regarded as the political front of Lashkar-has confessed in a recent video accessed by NDTV that he met senior Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, in 2024. Nadeem, who operates in Pakistan's Sindh province, said Saifullah Kasuri, the alleged mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, accompanied him.

According to Nadeem, the two met Hamas leader Khaled Mashal during their visit, a revelation that Indian intelligence agencies say provides direct evidence of coordination between terror networks operating in South Asia and the Middle East. Analysts believe the admission underscores an emerging alliance aimed at sharing logistics, propaganda strategies and operational experience.

This disclosure comes weeks after NDTV, on January 7, reported details of a meeting between senior Hamas commander Naji Zaheer and Lashkar commander Rashid Ali Sandhu in Pakistan's Gujranwala. That meeting took place during a public event hosted by PMML and came to light after an undated video surfaced showing both leaders sharing the stage.

According to an NDTV investigation, Naji Zaheer attended the PMML event as the chief guest, while Sandhu, operating under the cover of a political leader, represented the organisation. Security officials said the public nature of the meeting indicated growing confidence and deeper ties between the two groups. Zaheer has reportedly visited Pakistan almost 15 times since October 2023.

The latest confession by Faisal Nadeem is being viewed as further confirmation of Lashkar's expanding relationship. Counter-terrorism experts note that both Hamas and LeT are designated terrorist organisations by the United States and several other countries, and any coordination between them could have serious regional and international security implications. The Indian Intelligence apparatus is also monitoring the Hamas-Lashkar alliance closely for further legal actions locally, as well as globally at FATF (Financial Action Task Force) and other international bodies.

Officials say the meetings suggest a strategic effort to build a broader ideological and operational alliance, potentially involving training, fundraising, and propaganda collaboration for terrorism. Indian intelligence agencies are closely monitoring developments and assessing the implications for India's national security.

The emerging trail of videos and statements, analysts said, is pointing to a coordinated front between Hamas and Lashkar-e-Taiba, marking a troubling evolution in the global terror network landscape and raising concerns over future cross-regional cooperation among extremist groups.