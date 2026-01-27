Andhra Driver Stops Bus, Saves 18 Lives Before Dying Of Heart Attack

A bus driver belonging to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) died after suffering a sudden heart attack while on duty, transporting 18 passengers from Hyderabad towards Vijayawada.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Katrapu Nagaraju, a resident of Vijayawada, was operating an "Amaravati" AC bus on Monday when the journey took a tragic turn as the bus approached on the busy Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway.

According to eyewitnesses, Nagaraju began experiencing intense chest pain and physical discomfort while the bus was in motion. Despite the agonising pain, Nagaraju did not panic. He maintained control of the steering wheel and managed to manoeuvre the heavy vehicle toward the service road.

He successfully brought the bus to a complete halt on the side of the road, ensuring that the 18 passengers on board remained unharmed. Moments after securing the vehicle and stepping down to seek help at a nearby private clinic, Nagaraju collapsed.

Passengers and local residents rushed to his aid, shifting him to a private hospital in an auto-rickshaw. When doctors were found unavailable there, he was immediately moved to the Choutuppal Government Hospital in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Medical staff performed an ECG and later, declared him dead.

"He was a hero in his final moments. He could have tried to drive the bus to a nearby hospital to get help for himself quickly but he did not put passengers' lives at risk. He made sure we were all safe before he gave in to the pain," said a passenger who was on the bus.

Nagaraju is survived by his wife and two young children. His death has once again brought the spotlight back onto the health and working conditions of RTC, long hours that can be stressful.

This incident marks the second such tragedy this month, following a similar case on January 18 where another driver, Janardhan, saved 40 passengers in Telangana's Sangareddy district before losing his life to a heart attack.

Union leaders are now calling for mandatory regular health check-ups and reduced stress levels for long-distance drivers.