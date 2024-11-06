Bus Driver In Bengaluru Suffers Heart Attack, Dies While Driving

A bus driver died after suffering a heart attack while driving.

A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus driver died after suffering a heart attack while driving the vehicle on Wednesday. The incident took place around 11 am when Kiran Kumar, 40, was driving the bus during its final trip from Nelamangala to Dasanapura area, officials said.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the driver first leaning in the front and collapsing on his left side after suffering a heart attack. As he lost control of the vehicle, it brushed past another BMTC bus.

The bus conductor, Obalesh, quickly jumped into the driver's seat to take control of the vehicle and halted it, ensuring the safety of all passengers.

Subsequently, the conductor rushed Kumar to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared the driver dead.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of Kiran Kumar, a driver from Depot 40, who passed away due to a sudden heart attack on November 6. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) expresses its deepest condolences to the family of Kiran Kumar. The corporation prays for the peace of his soul," a statement by the BMTC read.

Senior officials to the BMTC also visited the driver's family and provided compensation, officials said.