Another Road Rage In Bengaluru, 2 Men Clash After Minor Collision

In yet another case of road rage in the city, two men came to blows in full public view after a minor collision between their vehicles.

The incident occurred on the night of August 2 and took place in Ramamurthy Nagar.

According to the police, the confrontation began when a car allegedly brushed against another vehicle. The situation quickly escalated when the driver of the second car, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, got out of his vehicle and began verbally abusing the other driver.

The complainant, identified as Rishva Mehta, alleged that the accused turned physically aggressive during the argument. The altercation soon turned violent, with the two men engaging in a scuffle.

Following the incident, an FIR has been registered at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station. In addition, the traffic police have filed a separate case for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Earlier in July, a Swiggy delivery executive was brutally assaulted by three unidentified men at a traffic signal near Modi Hospital Junction in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred when the delivery executive stopped his bike at a traffic signal. A vehicle behind him, allegedly carrying three men, honked and demanded that he move ahead despite the traffic light showing red.

When the delivery rider tried to explain that he was simply obeying traffic rules, an argument broke out.

Within moments, the verbal spat escalated into a violent attack, with all three men stepping out of their vehicle and physically assaulting the rider, punching and kicking him until he was left bleeding on the roadside.