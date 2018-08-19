2-Month-Old Rescued In Rained Out Coorg, Watch Heart-Warming Video

An NDRF officer was seen carrying the baby in his arms as he ziplined over a river of destruction.

A two-month-old was rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in rain-ravaged Coorg this morning. An NDRF officer was seen carrying the baby in his arms as he ziplined over a river of destruction. The heart-warming video of the heroic rescue was widely shared and used to encourage others to come forward and help in every possible way.

It has been raining heavily for the last four days and at least six people have died in the last 36 hours in flooded Kodagu. The Army, Navy and Air force, the state government have intensified relief operations in areas where landslides were reported.

Damaged roads have severely impacted connectivity in the district. Electricity, water supply and mobile network have also been affected. About 50 earthmovers have also been working round the clock to clear debris caused by the landslips. Boats are also being used to rescue standed families. An Air Force helicopter has been deployed to airlift people and distribute water and food, the chief minister said.

The officer cradled the baby as he ziplined over a flooded area.

Doctors from Mysuru, Ramanagar, Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajnagar have rushed to Kodagu district in large numbers.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy conducted an aerial survey of the district and announced Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and free treatment for the injured. A total of Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for relief work in Kodagu. Senior BJP leader BS Yedyurappa is also in Kodagu to take stock of the situation.

"There is a severe situation for the past three days. Now the central and state rescue teams are working on a war footing," Mr Kumaraswamy told reporters.

The government has deployed as many as 948 personnel from the army engineering task force, Dogra regiment, Indian Navy, national disaster response force, fire and emergency services, home guards and civil defence, Mr Kumaraswamy said.

In addition to this, 200 NCC cadets are also helping in rescue operations, he added.

More than 2,500 people have been rescued in Jodupal village, where about 300 acres of land has been lost in landslides. About 30 relief camps have been set up in Kodagu and a few in Dakshina Kannada district.

Mr Kumaraswamy has asked officials to identify those who have lost their homes in the floods.