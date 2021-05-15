Man Hacks Teenage Daughter, Boyfriend To Death With Axe In UP's Kanpur: Report

A man hacked his teenaged daughter and her boyfriend to death near Kanpur (Representational Image)

In a shocking incident, a man hacked his teenaged daughter and her minor boyfriend to death in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, police said today.

The incident occurred in a village under Kanpur district's Ghatampur police circle late on Friday night, Circle Officer Pawan Gautam told news agency Press Trust of India.

The police have arrested the accused father, a truck driver by profession, he said, adding that the axe with which the father hacked the two minors to death too has been recovered.

Mr Gautam told Press Trust of India that the 16-year-old girl and the 15-year-old boy of the same village had an affair and she had allegedly invited him to her home on Friday evening when her parents had gone to neighbouring Banda district to attend a relative's wedding.

The two teenagers were caught by the girl's uncle who locked them inside the house and informed his brother about this incident over the phone, the police officer said.

Hearing about the incident, the girl's father returned home and hacked his daughter and the boy to death, the police officer added.

