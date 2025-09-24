Woman Bites Off Husband's Ear After Fight At Home In UP

First, she beat him. Then bit him.

Amit Sonkar was bleeding profusely after his wife, Sarika, ripped off his right ear in a heated argument at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday night.

"She bit off my ear with her teeth. She doesn't want to live with me. She's pressuring me to leave her once she gets the money and a house. But we're poor people, selling vegetables in the market. Where can we get that much money?" Amit Sonkar, the husband, said.

Mr Sonkar said he was asleep on a sofa when his wife got into an argument and started attacking him.

"On Monday, cleaning was going on in the house. She got agitated, started fighting with me while I was sleeping on the sofa. I pushed her to protect myself, then got beaten up. After that, she was standing on the bed, I was standing below, and she bit my ear with her teeth," he added.

He also claimed that he was attacked with a sharp weapon by his wife.

The couple fell in love eight years ago. Marriage followed. Cut to present, the couple are headed for a break-up, with a divorce case pending in court.

The husband, whose right ear was heavily bandaged, has filed a police complaint against his wife, adding that he does not want to live with her.

The wife, too, has filed a counter-complaint against the husband, alleging violence against her.

"The husband and wife were already engaged in a divorce case, and this dispute led to a physical altercation. Police have filed a case against Sarika, the wife, and Amit, based on Sarika's complaint, and the matter is under investigation," said a senior police officer.

(With inputs from Arun Agarwal)