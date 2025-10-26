22-Year-Old Law Student's Stomach Split Open, Fingers Cut In Kanpur: Cops

A 22-year-old law student's stomach was split open, his fingers cut after an argument with a medical shop operator in Kanpur, police said.

Abhijeet Singh Chandel, a first-year law student at Kanpur University, is admitted to a local hospital. The student needed 14 stitches to his head and his condition is said to be critical, police said.

The argument began over the price of a medicine, and it soon escalated into a full-blown fight between the law student and the medical shop attendant, Amar Singh. Amar Singh was joined in by his brother, Vijay Singh, and two more people, Prince Raj Srivastava and Nikhil.

The four attacked the student on his head, and he fell to the ground with blood trickling down his face. The attackers then hit the student on his stomach and split it open with a sharp object, police said.

After being injured in the attack, Abhijeet ran towards his house shouting for his life, but the attackers caught him again and chopped off two fingers of one of his hands, police said.

Hearing Abhijeet's scream, people ran to save him. The accused at this point fled from the spot.

Police have filed a case and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Arun Agrawal)