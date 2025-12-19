UP Man, Sister Get Life Imprisonment Over 13-Year-Old Girl's Rape

A special POCSO court here on Friday convicted and sentenced a 24-year-old man and his married sister to life imprisonment over the rape of a 13-year-old girl in a five-year-old case, a case lawyer said.

Special Judge Divya Bhargav also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the accused, Rashid and his sister Shrimati Shakila, after holding them guilty under sections 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, and sections 5/6 of the POCSO Act, he said.

Government counsel Vinay Arora told PTI that the 13-year-old girl was raped by Rashid with the help of his sister Shakila, who also recorded a video of the crime, at Nara village under the Mansurpur police station area in March 2020.

The victim was brought to Shakila's house where she was raped by Rashid with Shakila's assistance.

According to the prosecution, an FIR was lodged with the police eight months later due to threats from the accused to circulate the video.

The victim's father was out of the country when the incident took place, according to the lawyer.

