Harassed By Stalker, Kanpur Girl Sets Herself Ablaze The complainant said that the accused barged into their house and attempted to outrage the girl's modesty following which she set herself ablaze after pouring kerosene

A 17-year-old girl immolated herself after a man allegedly tried to outrage her modesty in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district, a police officer said today.



The girl, a Class 12 student, set herself ablaze at her house yesterday, Circle Officer (CO), Derapur, TB Singh said.



On a complaint by the girl's family members, Rinku (22) was arrested this morning, he said.



Her family members have alleged that the girl was being continuously harassed and stalked by Rinku, the CO said.



He used to stalk her whenever she left the house. He had also handed her some letters.



The complainant also said that the accused yesterday barged into their house and attempted to outrage her modesty following which she set herself ablaze after pouring kerosene, Mr Singh said.



Rinku was booked for abatement of suicide. He was arrested when he was trying to leave the district, the official added.



