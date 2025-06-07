After NDTV Report Exposes Constable Exam Scam, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Orders Crackdown

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condemned police constable recruitment scam, calling it a betrayal. An investigation into biometric fraud has begun, leading to FIRs and arrests. The scheme undermined merit and affected numerous deserving candidates.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has broken his silence on the police constable recruitment scam exposed by NDTV, calling it a betrayal of thousands of deserving candidates and ordering immediate, stern action.

"In light of the information received about fraud and irregularities in the police constable recruitment 2023 process, I have directed strict action to be taken immediately. Such criminal acts, which cause injustice to deserving candidates, will not be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh," the Chief Minister said in a strongly worded statement.

Mr Yadav said the police headquarters has taken note of the matter on its own (suo motu) and launched an investigation into the biometric data and Aadhaar history of all the selected candidates.

"Wherever impersonation has been prima facie established, criminal cases have been registered and strict action is being ensured," he said.

This announcement comes days after NDTV uncovered a sophisticated network of the 'solver mafia', Aadhaar tampering, and biometric fraud that allowed undeserving candidates to steal the dreams of genuine aspirants.

The investigation began when anomalies were spotted during the physical test rounds in Morena district - leading officials to uncover a pattern of multiple Aadhaar updates, changed biometrics, and impersonators appearing in written exams.

With over 9.6 lakh applicants for 7,411 constable posts, the stakes were high. But instead of being a test of merit, the recruitment process became a target for organised fraud. Solvers, reportedly charging Rs 4-5 lakh per candidate, cleared the written exams using fake identities, and the original candidates later updated their Aadhaar credentials to reclaim their place.

So far, 19 first information reports (FIRs) have been filed, 12 people arrested, and over 100 suspects are under investigation - including Aadhaar operators and candidates. A single solver is alleged to have appeared in six different exams, clearing five.

Aadhaar centres in Bhitarwar, Morena, and Sheopur have come under the scanner for enabling mass-scale biometric manipulation.

The scam has not only triggered outrage but also crushed the hopes of countless aspirants. Officials say the scam's links may stretch to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Delhi, echoing the Vyapam scandal from a decade ago. The methods have evolved, but the motive remains unchanged: corruption, influence, and stolen opportunities.

While the state government's crackdown has begun, the real challenge lies in restoring the sanctity of recruitment. For now, aspirants across the state wait - not just for justice, but for a system they can trust.