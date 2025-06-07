Days After Teen's Body Found In Suitcase In Bengaluru, 7 Arrested From Bihar

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Bengaluru police arrested seven suspects linked to the murder of a 17-year-old girl. The victim's body was discovered in a suitcase near the old Chandapura railway bridge on May 21. Police are investigating the motive and the circumstances surrounding the girl's murder.

Achieving a major breakthrough, the Bengaluru police have arrested seven people in connection with the murder of a teen girl and dumping her body in a suitcase - which was found on May 21. The Suryanagar police of the Bengaluru Rural division found the seven accused in Bihar and are bringing them back to Karnataka, officials said.

All the accused are natives of the Nawada district in Bihar.

Three out of the seven accused have been identified as Ashiq Kumar, Mukesh, and Rajaram Mohan. According to officials, Ashiq Kumar is married and has two children.

The police are questioning the accused to find out the motive behind the crime, officials added.

On May 21, a torn, blue suitcase was found near the old Chandapura railway bridge in Bengaluru, and its contents were chilling - the body of a 17-year-old girl, Reema.

Preliminary investigation had suggested that the girl was murdered elsewhere and the body, which was stuffed in a suitcase, was thrown out of a moving train. However, the police said that while the girl was killed at a different location, the accused stuffed her body into the suitcase and transported it near the railway tracks in a cab.

Officials said that many missing person notices were also put up across Karnataka for the victim earlier.

"We have begun our investigation. Though such cases typically fall under the railway police's jurisdiction, we are involved since the incident may have ties to our area. The suitcase contained only the body - no ID or personal belongings were found," Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural) CK Baba said.