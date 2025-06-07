Assam Mechanical Junior Engineer Application Window Closes Today, Apply Here

APSC JE 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will close the application window for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) under Water Resources Department (Advt. No. 18/2025) today, June 7, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply can do so by visiting the official website of the commission, apsc.nic.in.
A total of 17 posts are available for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical).
APSC JE 2025 Application: How To Apply For Junior Engineer?
- Visit the official website apsc.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the JE Mechanical registration 2025 link.
- Fill the form and pay the fee.
- Click on "Submit" button.
- Download the acknowledgement for future reference.
APSC JE 2025: Eligibility Criteria For Applying
- The candidate must be an Indian citizen and upload a valid Permanent Residence Certificate while applying for the respective post.
- Candidate must have a three year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from any technical institute recognized by All India Council for Technical Education (AICT).
- The candidate must be of minimum age, 18 and should be below 40 years of age.
APSC JE 2025: Category-Wise Application Fees
Category Application Fee Processing Fee Total Fee
General 250 47.20 297.20
OBC 150 47.20 197.20
SC/ST NIL 47.20 47.20
Candidates must pay the prescribed fee before June 7, 2025.