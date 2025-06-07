Advertisement

Assam Mechanical Junior Engineer Application Window Closes Today, Apply Here

APSC JE 2025 Application: A total of 17 posts are available for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical).

The last date to apply for the post of Junior Engineer post is June 7, 2025.
The candidate must be of minimum age, 18 and should be below 40 years of age
APSC JE 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will close the application window for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) under Water Resources Department (Advt. No. 18/2025) today, June 7, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply can do so by visiting the official website of the commission, apsc.nic.in.

APSC JE 2025 Application: How To Apply For Junior Engineer?

  • Visit the official website apsc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the JE Mechanical registration 2025 link.
  • Fill the form and pay the fee.
  • Click on "Submit" button.
  • Download the acknowledgement for future reference.

APSC JE 2025: Eligibility Criteria For Applying

  • The candidate must be an Indian citizen and upload a valid Permanent Residence Certificate while applying for the respective post.
  • Candidate must have a three year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from any technical institute recognized by All India Council for Technical Education (AICT).
  • The candidate must be of minimum age, 18 and should be below 40 years of age.

APSC JE 2025: Category-Wise Application Fees

Category        Application Fee             Processing Fee          Total Fee

General               250                             47.20                    297.20
OBC                    150                             47.20                    197.20
SC/ST                  NIL                             47.20                    47.20


Candidates must pay the prescribed fee before June 7, 2025.
 

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

