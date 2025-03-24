APSC Prelims 2025 Notification Released, Check Details

APSC Prelims 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the notification for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications online by visiting the official website, apsc.nic.in, from March 28, 2025. The application deadline is April 29, 2025, and the last date for fee payment is May 1, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill various posts, including Assam Civil Service (Junior Grade), Assam Police Service (Junior Grade), Labour Officer, District Transport Officer, Block Development Officer, Assistant Manager (AM)/Assistant Industries Officer (AIO)/Superintendent of Industries, Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Assam Finance Service (Junior Grade II), Assam Urban Administrative Service (EO. Junior Gr. II), Assistant Research Officer, Minorities Development Board, Inspector of Taxes, Inspector of Labour, Inspector of Excise, Assistant Employment Officer, Sub-Registrar, and Assam Audit Service (Assistant Audit Officer).

According to the official notification: "The candidates applying for the Examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all stages of the Examination, for which they are admitted by the Commission, viz. Preliminary Examination, Main (Written) Examination, and Personality Test (Interview), will be purely provisional, subject to satisfaction of the prescribed eligibility conditions."

APSC Application Process: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website apsc.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the APSC 2025 application link

Step 3. Register yourself using your credentials and fill out the application form

Step 4. Pay the application fee and click on submit

Step 5. Take a hard copy for future use

APSC Prelims 2025: Selection Process

The Combined Competitive Examination is a two-stage process. It begins with the Preliminary Examination, an objective-type test that assesses basic knowledge and understanding. Candidates who clear this stage are eligible for the Main Examination, which comprises a written examination to assess in-depth knowledge, and an interview/personality test to evaluate personality, communication skills, and suitability.