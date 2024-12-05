APSC CCE Final Result: Assam Public Service Commission Announces Result For Combined Competitive Exam

The Assam Public Service Commission has announced the results for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission to check their result.



Chiranjeev Phukan has topped the Assam Civil Service exam. Anisha Buragohain is the second rank holder while Himadri Jita Bora is the third rank holder. Partha Pratim Sarmah is the first rank holder in the Police Service Junior Grade.



Natanjyoti Majumdar is selected as the Superintendent of Taxes, Dhrubajyoti Das is the Superintendent of Excise.

Parthapratim Bora has topped the Assam Finance Service, Hrishikesh Bora is the second topper while Lakhikumar Kalita is the third topper.

Nikhil Adhikari is the first topper in the Block Development Officer, Aviloash Dey is the second topper while Rahul Gogoi is the third topper.

Himangshu Kalita is the first topper in the Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Gitartha Das is the second topper while Khanindra Nath is the third topper.

Jeetjyoti Kalita is the first topper in the Inspector of Taxes, Janmoni Barman is the second topper while Sukanya Priyadarshini is the third topper.



The complete list of toppers in the Combined Competitive Exam is available on the official website of the commission. The exam is conducted for recruitment to services/posts of Government of Assam. The interview for the said examination was conducted by the Commission in presence of experts deputed by the Government of Assam.



Candidates are selected for the post based on mains written examination and the interview/personality test. The interview round for the APSC CCE 2024 was held from November 13 to 29, 2024.

In total, 45 candidates have been recommended for ACS, 35 for APS, one for Superintendent of Taxes, one for Superintendent of Excise, 13 for Assam Finance Service, six for Block Development Officer, four for Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, four for Inspector of Taxes, four for Inspector of Labour, one for Assistant Employment Officer, three for Sub-Registrar, 107 for Assistant Accounts Officer and 11 for Inspecting Auditor (Elementary Education).