BCECE 2018 Online Application Process Begins; Here Is How To Apply

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the online application registration process for BCECE 2018. Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) held every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar. According to the tentative schedule released by BCECEB, BCECE 2018 will be held on April 29 and 30, 2018.



Last date for the registration is March 28, 2018.



Follow the steps give here to complete your application process:



Step 1: Please click on "Apply for BCECE-2018" button given on the home page of the BCECEB (BCECE) Application Portal, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in



Step 2: Click on a link "New Registration".





Step 3: Fill registration form asking for various details.





Step 4: On successful submission of registration details, you would be shown a confirmation message on the screen. You will also receive an e-mail on the e-mail ID provided by you in the Registration Form and a validation code on your registered mobile number.





Step 5: After login with your registration details, you will be able to see "Personal Information" page. Now fill up other required details correctly.



Step 6: After filling up application click the 'Save and Proceed' Button given at the bottom you have filled up all the required fields of the 'Educational Information', here you add your passed educational details and Click on the 'Save' button.



Step 6: Once the applicant completes filling up all the above mentioned stages of the Application Form, the complete Application Form will be opened. To confirm the details entered, the candidate has to check the box and click on the 'Confirm & Submit' button. Once confirmed, it cannot be edited further.



Step 7: After that system will show you the Proceed to Payment button to complete the payment. After a successful payment you will get Payment Successful message.





And your application process is complete.



BCECE 2018: Important Dates



Online Registration Starting Date: March 7, 2018



Online Registration Closing Date: March 28, 2018 (11:59 P.M.)



Last date of payment through Challan after submission of Online Application form of Registered candidate (Upto Banking hour): March 31, 2018



Last date of payment through Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card after submission of the Online Application Form of Registered Candidate: April 2, 2018 (11:59 P.M.)



Online Editing of Application Form: April 3, 2018 to April 05, 2018 (11:59 P.M.)



Issue of Online Admit Card: April 15, 2018



Proposed Date of Examination: April 29, 2018 and April 30,2018



More details on the registration, eligibility and admission for BCECE 2018 can be found at the official website given above.



