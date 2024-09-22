Advertisement

BPSC Exam 2024: How New Negative Marking Scheme Could Impact Your Score

This modification aligns with the practices of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,929 vacancies across 23 different positions.

The preliminary exam will be held in the second week of November.

Bihar BPSC 70th CCE Recruitment 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the notification for the 70th BPSC Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), introducing a new system of negative marking. Under the new rules, candidates will lose one mark for every three incorrect answers, a change from the earlier system where four wrong answers resulted in a deduction. This modification aligns with the practices of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,929 vacancies across 23 different positions.

While the exact dates for registration are yet to be announced, candidates should be prepared to submit their applications within a month once the process opens. It is crucial for eligible applicants to carefully upload all required documents while submitting the form.

The examination structure consists of a Preliminary exam worth 150 marks, a Mains exam totaling 900 marks, and an interview component worth 120 marks. The preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled for the second week of November, with specific dates to be confirmed on the official site.

Of the 1,929 positions available, there are 799 openings for candidates in the unreserved category, 604 reserved for women, 34 for the grandchildren of liberation fighters, and 66 designated for individuals with disabilities.

Application Fees

The application fee for unreserved male candidates is Rs 600, while it is Rs 150 for all other candidates.

BPSC 70th CCE Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

  • Go to the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Select the registration link for the BPSC 70th CCE 2024 on the homepage.
  • Input your registration number and submit it.
  • Fill out the application form and make the payment.
  • Click the submit button to download your application page.
  • Print the application for future reference.

To stay updated on the latest announcements about the examination and application process, visit the official website regularly.

BPSC Exam 2024, BPSC Combined Competitive Examination, BPSC Combined Competitive Exam 2024
