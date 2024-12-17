BPSC Bihar School Teacher Competitive Re-Exam Results For Class 9-10 And Class 6-8 Out

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the results for the school teacher competitive re-examination (TRE 3.0) 2024. The results pertain to recruitment for teaching positions across various subjects for Class 9-10 and Class 6-8 levels.

For Class 9-10, the subjects include:

English

Hindi

Urdu

Bangla

Sanskrit

Arabic

Persian

Science

Mathematics

Social Science

Physical Education

Dance

Lalit Kala

Maithili

Music

A corrigendum to the results has also been issued for Mathematics and Science under the Class 6-8 category. Candidates are advised to review the corrigendum carefully for any updates or changes.

The results and corrigendum are available on the official Education Department website. Candidates can access their results by entering their roll number and other required credentials.

For further details, applicants are advised to stay updated via official notifications.