5,943 Students Appear For Bihar Public Service Prelims Re-test Amid Protests

BPSC 70th Prelims Re-Exam 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive re-test today, following the cancellation of the December 13 exam due to alleged irregularities. The re-exam was held at 22 centres across Patna. Admit cards were issued to 12,012 students, of which 8,111 downloaded their hall tickets, and 5,943 appeared for the test held from 12 noon to 2pm. Students were allowed to enter exam halls until 11am. Each question had four options, with a one-third mark deduction for incorrect responses.

In an official release, the BPSC stated, "The re-examination was conducted in a peaceful, and misconduct-free environment."

The cancellation of the earlier exam sparked significant unrest, with candidates staging sit-in protests for the past 15 days. Political parties joined the protests, demanding a re-examination and compensation for the family of a BPSC aspirant who allegedly died by suicide. Prominent figures, such as Prashant Kishor, founder of Jansuraj, are currently on an indefinite strike, while Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, led a rail roko protest on January 3 in support of the candidates.

The controversy intensified after shocking CCTV footage from a BPSC exam centre surfaced, showing candidates tearing question papers and snatching them from fellow test-takers. The footage reveals candidates rushing into a room where exam officials were addressing concerns about a 40-45 minute delay in distributing the question papers. Despite reassurances that lost time would be compensated, some candidates caused a disturbance, pushing officials aside and raiding boxes containing question papers.

The authorities explained in a police complaint that the sealed question paper boxes were opened properly, but the delay led to unrest. "Candidates demanded explanations for the delay and, upon hearing the noise, others joined in, creating chaos and tearing question papers," the complaint stated.