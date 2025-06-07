Telangana Open School Society Releases Results For SSC, Inter April-May Exams

TOSS SSC and Inter results 2025: Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has declared the result for SSC (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) April-May examination. Those who took the exam can check their results by visiting the official website of TOSS, telanganaopenschool.org.

The SSC and Intermediate (TOSS) public examination of April/May 2025 theory examination was scheduled from April 20 to Aprl 26. The examination was held in two shifts - first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. The practical examination was held from April 26 to May 3, 2025.

