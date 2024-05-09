Boy, 9, Saves Parents After US Tornado Tosses Car: 'Please Don't Die, I Will Be Back'

Branson managed to get out of the truck and ran over a mile in the dark to get help

A heroic act by a young boy has emerged from the devastation of a recent tornado outbreak in Oklahoma. While the storm left a trail of destruction, injuring dozens and displacing many, 9-year-old Branson Baker became a beacon of hope for his family.

Wayne and Lindy Baker, along with their son Branson, were seeking shelter in Dickson, Oklahoma when their vehicle was caught in the tornado's path. The twister tossed their truck, leaving both parents with serious injuries, including broken backs and necks.

CBS News reported that Wayne Baker's back, neck, sternum, ribs, and arms were broken. Unfortunately, he also lost a part of his finger. Lindy Baker's back, neck, jaw, ribs, and right hand were broken. She also suffered a punctured lung.

Somehow, Branson managed to get out of the truck and ran over a mile in the dark to get help. The 9-year-old made it to the house of a neighbour and friend and brought him back to help his parents, the media outlet reported.

"The only way he found his way back was with lightning strikes that lit the road. He ran as fast as he could, as hard as he could, he made a mile in 10 minutes. That's pretty impressive for a little kid," said Branson's uncle, Johnny Baker. "The last thing Branson told them was, 'Mom, dad, please don't die, I will be back.'"

"With the Baker stickers put on the helmets, they helped give Branson a little motivation as well, he hit a home run last night," Johnny Baker added.

"Branson is small, but he is so mighty, he is a hero," the GoFundMe page reads.

Mr Baker is hopeful that his brother and sister-in-law will make a full recovery. He praised Branson for his quick feet and strong faith.

"He had to become his parent's superman and go do what he had to go do. That's exactly what he said. He said, 'I have to save my parents,'" Johnny Baker described.

CBS reported that Mr and Mrs Baker are recovering in the ICU at OU Medical Center. Family and friends have helped raise over $10,000 to help the family recover.