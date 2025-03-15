Advertisement

Powerful Storm Triggers Tornadoes, Fatal Crashes, And Wildfires Across Central US

Extreme winds and dust triggered multiple wildfires and deadly pileups.

A powerful storm system swept across the central US on Friday, causing deadly crashes, tornadoes, and extensive damage. The storm triggered over 100 wildfires, evacuation orders, and severe tornadoes in Missouri and Arkansas, with fatalities reported in Texas due to dangerous conditions. In Oklahoma, nearly 150 wildfires were reported, and gusty winds led to vehicle accidents, including overturned tractor-trailers. The situation remains critical, with further tornado threats predicted for Saturday.

"This is terrible out here," Charles Daniel, a truck driver hauling a 48-foot trailer, told CBS News of the high winds whipping up dust. "There's a lot of sand and dirt in the air. I'm not pushing it over 55 mph. I'm scared it will blow over if I do."

According to CNN, governors of Alabama, Kansas and Missouri have issued emergency declarations due to the threat of severe weather and fires.Winds greater than 80 mph whipped across the Southern Plains earlier on Friday, killing at least three people in car crashes attributed to dust storms in Texas. The fierce winds and dust storms toppled semi-trucks, trees and power lines, triggering widespread power outages.

As per the latest updates, the National Weather Service received more than 250 reports of severe weather, including tornadoes, hail and wind, across the Midwest and Mississippi Valley Friday night into early Saturday morning. Numerous tornadoes have been reported, and the threat of more continues into the night.

