Top 10 Countries With The Highest Meat Consumption: Where Does India Rank?

Meat consumption varies widely across the globe, influenced by cultural, economic, and environmental factors. According to recent data from the Statista Research Department, Lithuania, Japan, and Argentina lead the world in per capita meat consumption, with India ranking at the bottom.

According to the Statista's report, Lithuania tops the list, with 96% of its population regularly consuming meat. The country's diet primarily includes pork, beef, and chicken. Following closely is Japan, where 95% of consumers eat meat, despite fish and seafood traditionally being staples in the Japanese diet. In recent years, beef and pork have become increasingly popular.

Argentina comes in third, with 94% of its population consuming meat. Known for its steak culture, beef is central to Argentine cuisine, supported by its robust cattle industry. Greece, Hungary, and Norway also have a high meat consumption rate of 94%, with a diet rich in lamb, beef, and pork. Romanian and Colombian diets similarly consist of a variety of meats, including pork, beef, and chicken, earning them 94% and 93% consumer rates, respectively.

Portugal and Czechia round out the top 10, both having 93% of their populations consuming meat, with beef, pork, and chicken being the primary meats in their cuisines.

In stark contrast, India has the lowest meat consumption worldwide, with a significant portion of its population avoiding meat due to cultural and religious reasons. While countries like Lithuania and Japan consume meat at high rates, India remains at the bottom of the global ranking.