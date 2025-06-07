SCERT Releases Rank List For Diploma In Elementary and Pre-School Education, Check Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. All candidates will be able to select their preferred DIETs from June 7 to June 9, 2025. The examinations for both the programs were held on May 29, 2025. SCERT, Delhi released the rank list today, June 7, 2025.

SCERT Delhi DElEd Rank List 2025: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi released the rank list for Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd) and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) today, June 7, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, scertdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

The examinations for both the programs were held on May 29, 2025.

SCERT Delhi DElEd Rank List 2025: How To Download Result And Rank List?

Visit the official website, scertdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "D.El.Ed Rank List 2025" or "DPSE Rank List 2025" to check the rank list for D.EI.Ed or DPSE.

A new page will open.

Click on the rank list.

The rank list will be automatically downloaded.

SCERT Delhi DElEd Rank List 2025: After Result Process

Candidates who qualify the examination will be eligible to participate in the counselling process, during which seat allocation will be done based on the rank list and eligibility criteria.

For the counselling process to begin, candidates must make sure to fill the application form.

All candidates will be able to select their preferred District Institute of Education and Training (DIETs) between 10 PM on June 7 and 11:55 PM on June 9, 2025.

