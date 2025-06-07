Music, Liquor, Action: 5 Cops Suspended For Party At Odisha Collector's Residence

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Five policemen in Balasore, Odisha, were suspended for throwing a party in the guard room of the District Collector's residence while on duty. A video showed them drinking and dancing. An investigation was launched.

Loud music boomed and liquor flowed as five policemen turned the guard room within the District Collector's residence in Odisha's Balasore into a party zone. The cops were later suspended.

The policemen were on duty at Balasore Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikash's official residence. While the official was away for official purposes on June 1, the policemen organised a party in the guard room without seeking permission.

A video showed the policemen dancing to music under the influence of alcohol.

Among those suspended were constables Siddheshwar Gochhayat, Deba Majhi, Sudhanshu Jena and Ramachandra Tapaswi and Havildar Hemanta Barik.

Acting on directions by the Balasore Superintendent of Police, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) launched a probe into the incident. Empty liquor bottles found near the guard room were collected as evidence.