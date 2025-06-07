Signs Of Thaw? Sachin Pilot Meets Ashok Gehlot, Invites Him To Family Event

It is a picture that speaks more than a thousand words.

Sachin Pilot went to Ashok Gehlot's residence on Saturday to invite him to an event commemorating the 25th death anniversary of his father and former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot, and the meeting has political circles abuzz.

Adding to the buzz is the fact that the meeting lasted over an hour and both the Congress national general secretary and the former Rajasthan chief minister - who have had a frosty and acrimonious relationship for years - posted about it on X.

Mr Pilot later told reporters his visit to the former chief minister's residence was simply to invite him to the event, which will be held on Wednesday.

Mr Gehlot, however, posted a video of the meeting, going on to state that he and Rajesh Pilot were elected to the Lok Sabha together in 1980 and had a long association lasting 18 years. He also said he was still saddened by Rajesh Pilot's sudden death in 2000, which he described as a big blow to the Congress.

AICC महासचिव श्री @SachinPilot ने आवास पर पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री स्व. श्री राजेश पायलट की 25वीं पुण्यतिथि पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम के लिए आमंत्रित किया।



मैं और राजेश पायलट जी 1980 में पहली बार एक साथ ही लोकसभा पहुंचे एवं लगभग 18 साल तक साथ में सांसद रहे। उनके आकस्मिक निधन का दुख हमें… pic.twitter.com/GPLuXMtLKw — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 7, 2025

Observers said Sachin Pilot, who also shared a photo of the meeting, displayed great magnanimity in reaching out to Mr Gehlot who, in the past, has gone to the extent of calling him 'nikamma' and 'nakara' ( variations of 'useless').

Rivalry

The Congress colleagues have been political rivals ever since Mr Gehlot pipped Mr Pilot to the post of chief minister in 2018. This was despite Mr Pilot, as Congress president, being seen as having revived the party in Rajasthan after a rout in the 2013 Assembly elections.

The younger leader then had to settle for the deputy chief minister's post.

While tensions had been simmering, matters came to a head when Mr Pilot opened a front against Mr Gehlot's style of leadership in 2020. There have been two factions in the party ever since, but the acrimony has ebbed and flowed.

All Eyes On Event

Sources said Rajesh Pilot's commemoration event is being keenly watched as the attendance will help gauge who is in which faction.

"If Mr Gehlot decides to attend on Wednesday, it could well be a sign that the thaw in the Rajasthan Congress is here to stay. If not, it could perhaps be advantage Sachin, who made the first move by inviting the senior leader to a personal function," said a source.