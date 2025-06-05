Beach Vacation In Uttar Pradesh? Yes, It's Possible! Explore This Hidden Gem

When we think about beach vacations, Goa and Gokarna are usually the destinations that spring to mind. But did you know that a secret treasure in the northern circuit can also be visited for a tropical retreat? Introducing Chuka Beach - a sun-drenched haven tucked away in the Pilibhit area of Uttar Pradesh. Content creator Prajjawal Prajapati shared a glimpse of this hidden gem in an Instagram video. The water reservoir of the Sharda River barrage, Chuka Beach is surrounded by Himalayan woods and the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

Prajjawal shared that the place also offers lodging in the form of bamboo and Tharu huts, as well as a variety of potential animal sightings. "It is 250 km away from Lucknow in the Pilibhit district," he added.

All You Need To Know About Chuka Beach

Nestled amongst one of the country's most enchanting woods, Chuka depicts a charming scene of living within the constraints of a treehouse, next to the beautiful, turquoise waters, where animals occasionally descend for a refreshing pause. You can enjoy the speedboat experience, which provides immense enjoyment and amazing views. Additionally, the safari trip offers several opportunities to spot elephants, leopards, deer, and perhaps even a tiger as it takes you deeper into the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

The Water Hut is the most popular hut in the area, elegantly situated above the crystal-clear waters, offering a perfect view of the surroundings. The tourism authority has built thatched huts, known as "treehouses," for travellers' accommodation. A one-day stay costs between Rs1,500 and Rs 4,000. Since overnight stays aren't always recommended, you may book a treehouse for a group visit, allowing you to relax and hang out during the day.

The best time to visit is from October to March. While summers might be too hot for exploration, monsoons can bring occasional heavy rains.