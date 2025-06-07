Eknath Shinde Stuck At Airport As Pilot Refuses To Fly Beyond Duty Hours

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Eknath Shinde's flight from Jalgaon to Mumbai was delayed due to his pilot's refusal to fly. The pilot cited the end of duty hours and health issues as reasons behind his refusal. Officials took nearly an hour to persuade the pilot.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's travel from Jalgaon to Mumbai was delayed by nearly an hour on Friday, when the pilot of his personal aircraft refused to take off, citing the end of his duty hours.

According to sources, the incident took place when the Shiv Sena chief was preparing to leave Jalgaon, where he participated in the 'Palkhi Yatra' (religious procession) of Sant Muktai in Muktainagar.

The Deputy Chief Minister was scheduled to arrive at Jalgaon at 3.45pm but was delayed by around two-and-a-half hours due to technical reasons. On his arrival, he travelled to Muktainagar by road.

He was accompanied by ministers Girish Mahajan and Gulabrao Patil, and few other administration officials.

After participating in the Palkhi Yatra and visiting the Sant Muktai temple, Mr Shinde and his team returned to the Jalgaon airport at 9.15pm. The pilot, however, refused to fly the aircraft, citing the end of his working hours. He flagged that since his duty hours were over, seeking a fresh clearance to fly would take some time.

The pilot, the sources said, also cited ill health as the reason behind his refusal to take off.

Sources said Mr Mahajan, Mr Patil and the other accompanying officials tried to persuade the pilot and after 45 minutes of discussion, managed to convince him to fly. Mr Mahajan also spoke to concerned officials over the clearance for departure, following which the plane took off for Mumbai.

"The pilot had a health-related concern and an issue with the timing. There were some technical difficulties too. We spoke to the airline company, and they explained the situation to the pilot in their own way. It was a minor issue," Mr Mahajan said.

Kidney Patient Gets A Lift

On their return flight, Mr Shinde and his team came to the rescue of a woman, who was urgently required to undergo a kidney surgery in Mumbai.

Sources said the woman, Sheetal Patil, was supposed to travel to Mumbai with her husband, but the couple missed their flight.

When Mr Mahajan learnt about the woman's plight, he offered to airlift the couple to Mumbai in Mr Shinde's plan.

Besides, ambulance services were kept ready at the Mumbai airport.

"Eknath Shinde has not forgotten his days of struggle even today. He has shown sensitivity towards the common man," Mr Patil said.