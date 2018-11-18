West Bengal Police SI Prelims Results Announced @ Policewb.gov.in, Check Now

The West Bengal Police results are available on the websites, policewb.gov.in and excise.wb.gov.in

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the result of Preliminary Written Examination held for the recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub Inspector of Excise - 2018. The West Bengal Police SI and Lady SI recruitment examination was held for recruitment under Finance Department of Government of West Bengal. The West Bengal Police result has been announced and uploaded on the websites of West Bengal Police (policewb.gov.in) and Excise Directorate (excise.wb.gov.in). To find the West Bengal Police result in the website, the candidates are advised to search by inputting or keying-in their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear at the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to commence on and from December 6, 2018. The address and other details for the PMT and PET of West Bengal Police SI and Lady SI recruitment has been provided on the official website.

The admit cards of the candidates for the PMT and PET will be available on the websites policewb.gov.in and excise.wb.gov.in, from November 26, 2018.

According to a statement from West Bengal Police, the candidates will get SMS alert on their registered mobile number.

No paper admit card will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied online nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their admit card to get admittance into the PMT and PET arena.

"They are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity as described in the admit cards for PMT & PET. The candidates are also advised to follow the instructions on their admit card and visit the websites of West Bengal Police and Excise Directorate for further update," said the West Bengal Police.

"The selection process by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board is transparent and purely merit based. Hence, the candidates are advised to beware of the unscrupulous elements, racketeers, touts who may misguide them with false promises of getting them selected for the job on illegal consideration," the statement added.

