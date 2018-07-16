West Bengal Police SI, LSI Recruitment 2018: Admit Cards Released

West Bengal Police Admit Card Released For SI, LSI Posts

West Bengal police has released admit cards for the recruitment exam of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector posts. The exam will be held on July 29, 2018. Admit cards are available at policewb.gov.in. The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will conduct the exam on the scheduled date from 12 noon to 1.30 pm. Candidates can download the admit card using their application serial number and date of birth. ‘Neither any paper Admit Card will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied on-line nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The candidates are advised to follow the instructions on their Admit Card. Specimen of OMR Answer Sheet and Attendance Roll have also been uploaded,’ notified the Board.

The Board has also sent SMS alerts to candidates about the admit card. In case candidates have not received the SMS alerts yet, they should login at the official website of WBPRB for the admit card.

‘The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination,’ reads the official notification.

