West Bengal Police SI Exam 2025: Admit Card Out, Download Directly Here

WB Police Admit Card 2025: both Unarmed branch and Armed Branch
West Bengal Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the Sub-Inspector (SI) 2025 admit card for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates who applied for the examination can now download their admit card/hall tickets on the official website wbpolice.gov.in.
The admit card has been released for both Unarmed branch and Armed Branch.
Direct link to Download - "WB Police SI Exam Admit Card Download Link".
WB Police SI Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?
- Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on WB Police SI Admit Card 2025.
- Enter your login credentials.
- The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
A total of 464 vacancies are available, of which 200 are for Armed Branch Sub-Inspectors and 264 (164 Male and 100 female) for Unarmed branch.