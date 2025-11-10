West Bengal Police SI Exam 2025: Admit Card Out, Download Directly Here

West Bengal Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the Sub-Inspector (SI) 2025 admit card for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates who applied for the examination can now download their admit card/hall tickets on the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The admit card has been released for both Unarmed branch and Armed Branch.

Direct link to Download - "WB Police SI Exam Admit Card Download Link".

WB Police SI Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on WB Police SI Admit Card 2025.

Enter your login credentials.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

A total of 464 vacancies are available, of which 200 are for Armed Branch Sub-Inspectors and 264 (164 Male and 100 female) for Unarmed branch.