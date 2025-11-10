Advertisement

West Bengal Police SI Exam 2025: Admit Card Out, Download Directly Here

WB Police SI Admit Card 2025: A total of 464 vacancies are available under this recruitment drive for West Bengal Police, of which 200 are for Armed Branch Sub-Inspectors and 264 (164 Male and 100 female) for Unarmed branch.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
West Bengal Police SI Exam 2025: Admit Card Out, Download Directly Here
WB Police Admit Card 2025: both Unarmed branch and Armed Branch

West Bengal Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the Sub-Inspector (SI) 2025 admit card for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates who applied for the examination can now download their admit card/hall tickets on the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The admit card has been released for both Unarmed branch and Armed Branch.

Direct link to Download - "WB Police SI Exam Admit Card Download Link".

WB Police SI Admit Card 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on WB Police SI Admit Card 2025.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

A total of 464 vacancies are available, of which 200 are for Armed Branch Sub-Inspectors and 264 (164 Male and 100 female) for Unarmed branch.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
West Bengal Police SI Admit Card, West Bengal Police SI Admit Card Download Link, West Bengal Police SI 2025 Admit Card Download
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com