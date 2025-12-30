West Bengal Police Constable Result Out, 60,170 Candidates Qualified For Physical Tests

West Bengal Police Constable Result 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the Police Constable 2024-2025 written examination result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecards on the official website prb.wb.gov.in.

A total of 60,170 candidates have qualified in the examination and have become eligible for the nex stage of recruitment process. Qualified candidates will be required to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), starting from January 8, 2026.

West Bengal Police Constable 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website prb.wb.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Recruitment Details" and then on "Recruitment to the post of Constables in West Bengal Police 2024".

Enter your application number and password, select district and click on "Search Result".

Your result/score card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Download Shortlisted Candidates List For PET, PMT

Scorecard Download Link

The result includes candidate's name, roll number, registration number, category, date of birth, marks obtained, qualifying status, rank or merit position, cut-off marks, allotted district or range, name of the examination, result declaration date, issuing authority, and remarks, if any.