West Bengal Audit, Accounts Service Recruitment Exam Details Announced

WBPSC has released the details of West Bengal Audit, Accounts Service Recruitment Exam.

The West Bengal Audit, Accounts Service Recruitment Exam details have been released. Registration for the exam will begin on December 15. Application forms will be available on the website of the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC).

A total of 50 vacancies have been notified by the Commission.

Candidates should have Bachelor's degree in Commerce or must be a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or must be a Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India or MBA/PGDM (FINANCE) or equivalent post-graduation degree in Finance under two years full-time regular course approved by All India Council for Technical Education and should not be more than 36 years as on January 1, 2020, the Commission has said in the notification. Details regarding age relaxation rules can be found in the notification.

The West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment exam will be held in two successive stages, a preliminary examination which will comprise objective multiple-choice questions, and main examination (conventional type) followed by a personality test.

Candidates selected on the results of the preliminary examination will be allowed admission to the main examination and those selected on the basis of results of the main examination will be called to appear at the personality test.

The preliminary exam will be held at Kolkata and Darjeeling in May, 2021. Only candidates of Kalimpong district and three hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling district, namely Darjeeling Sadar, Mirik and Kurseong will be allowed to appear at Darjeeling centre, the Commission has said.

The main exam will be held at Kolkata only. The interview will be held in the office of WBPSC in Kolkata.

The last date for submission of application forms is December 30.

