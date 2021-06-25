West Bengal Civil Services Preliminary Exam On August 22

WBPSC has scheduled the state civil service exam on August 22

The West Bengal Civil Services preliminary exam will be held on August 22, the state public service commission, WBPSC, has notified. The exam was earlier scheduled on March 21 but was postponed later in view of the rising cases of COVID-19.

The West Bengal Civil Services preliminary exam will be held in Kolkata and other districts in the state. Only scheduled tribe candidates of Darjeeling district and other candidates of the three hill sub-divisions, namely Darjeeling Sadar, Mirik and Kurseong will be allowed to appear at Darjeeling centre. Similarly all candidates from the Kalimpong district will be allowed to appear at Kalimpong centre.

This is a combined competitive exam comprising four distinct exams for various posts under group A, group B, Group C and group D services. Selection to the posts will be through a preliminary written exam, a main written exam and a personality test.

Due to the Covid situation, the Commission had also postponed the Audit and Accounts Service exam and the West Bengal Civil Services main exam 2020.

The Commission has scheduled the Audit and Accounts Service exam on August 7.

The West Bengal Civil Service main exam 2020 will be held on August 27, 28, 29 and 31.

