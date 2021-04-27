West Bengal Civil Services Exam 2019 Interview To Be Held Online

WBPSC interview begins on April 30. It will be held in online mode.

The interview for West Bengal Civil Services (Exe.) etc. Examination, 2019 for both Group 'A' and 'B' Services will be held in online mode, the state public service commission, WBPSC, has said. The interview will be held from April 30 till May 20. There will be no interview on government holidays, the Commission has said.

Interview List

The interview schedule will be communicated to the candidate through email, the WBPSC has said. "The candidate will have to attend the Online meeting from any suitable location by accessing the link provided in the E-mail from a computer with webcam or Smartphone or tablet and high-speed internet capable of supporting video conference," it has added.

The Commission has asked candidates to keep their mobile phones active, on silent mode, during the interview so that calls can be made, if necessary.

"The room should be well illuminated and no person other than the candidate should remain present in the room where the computer terminal is placed during the interview," it has said.

Before the interview date, the Commission has asked candidates to submit the official documents and preference of the post. "Preference must be indicated for all the Services and Posts irrespective of whether or not there are vacancies in a particular Service/Posts at present," it has said.

