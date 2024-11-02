WBPSC Clerkship Exam Admit Card 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card
- Go to the official website, wbpsc.ucanapply.com
- On the homepage, click on the 'Download Admit Card' tab
- Click on 'Download Admit Card' again
- Enter your login credentials
- Check and download the Clerkship Admit Card
- Print a hard copy for future reference
The official notification states: "If at any stage after the issuance of the admit card a candidate is found ineligible for admission to this examination, his/her candidature will be canceled without further reference. No candidate shall be allowed to take the examination unless he/she holds a valid admit card."
WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card 2024: Selection Process
The examination will take place in two stages:
Part-I: Objective-type questions
Part-II: Conventional written-type questions
The Commission will first conduct the Part-I exam, and only candidates who meet the qualifying marks will be eligible for Part-II, scheduled on a later date to be announced. Basic computer operation skills and typing abilities will be assessed only after candidates have passed both Part-I and Part-II.
Qualifications For Direct Recruitment
- Candidate must have passed Madhyamik examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or an equivalent exam
- Candidate must have basic computer knowledge and typing skills with a minimum speed of 20 wpm in English or 10 wpm in Bengali
WBPSC Clerkship 2024: Age Limit
Candidates must be at least 18 but not older than 40 years.