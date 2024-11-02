WBPSC Clerkship Exam Admit Card 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2024: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for the 2024 Clerkship Examination. Registered candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the commission's official website, wbpsc.ucanapply.com.

WBPSC Clerkship Exam 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card

Go to the official website, wbpsc.ucanapply.com

On the homepage, click on the 'Download Admit Card' tab

Click on 'Download Admit Card' again

Enter your login credentials

Check and download the Clerkship Admit Card

Print a hard copy for future reference

The official notification states: "If at any stage after the issuance of the admit card a candidate is found ineligible for admission to this examination, his/her candidature will be canceled without further reference. No candidate shall be allowed to take the examination unless he/she holds a valid admit card."

WBPSC Clerkship Admit Card 2024: Selection Process

The examination will take place in two stages:

Part-I: Objective-type questions

Part-II: Conventional written-type questions

The Commission will first conduct the Part-I exam, and only candidates who meet the qualifying marks will be eligible for Part-II, scheduled on a later date to be announced. Basic computer operation skills and typing abilities will be assessed only after candidates have passed both Part-I and Part-II.

Qualifications For Direct Recruitment

Candidate must have passed Madhyamik examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or an equivalent exam

Candidate must have basic computer knowledge and typing skills with a minimum speed of 20 wpm in English or 10 wpm in Bengali

WBPSC Clerkship 2024: Age Limit

Candidates must be at least 18 but not older than 40 years.