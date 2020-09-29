West Bengal Judicial Service Exam Admit Card Soon

WBPSC admit card will be available on the official website.

The admit cards for the West Bengal Judicial Service exam will be released within October 1, the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has notified. The exam is scheduled on October 11. Candidates, who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission using their registration number and date of birth details.

"Public Service Commission, West Bengal will conduct the West Bengal Judicial Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 on Sunday, the 11th October, 2020. The e-Admit Cards for the examination will be uploaded at the Commission's website wbpsc.gov.in by 01.10.2020 for the convenience of the admitted candidates," the WBPSC has notified.

Candidates should be carried to the exam hall. "The admitted candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venue for appearing at the specified examination," the Commission has notified.

Candidates should carry two identical stamp size photographs along with proof of identity in original. "Candidates are directed to carry two identical stamp size photographs along with proof of identity in original such as Madhyamik or equivalent examination pass certificate/admit card which bears photograph of its rightful owner or passport or pan card or uid no. card (Aadhaar) or epic (Voter Identity Card) or driving licence and the printout of e-admit card at the venue of the Examination," the notification has added.

Calculator, mobile phones and other gadgets are not allowed in the exam hall.

