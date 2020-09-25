West Bengal Judicial Service Exam On October 11

WBPSC will conduct the judicial service exam on October 11.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced that it will conduct the preliminary exam for selection to state judicial service on October 11. The admit cards for the exam will be released soon, WBPSC has said.

The exam is held, in phases, for selection to Civil Judge (Junior Division). Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam and those who qualify the main exam will appear for the interview.

The preliminary exam will be held in Kolkata and Darjeeling. Only candidates of Kalimpong District and three Hill Sub-divisions of Darjeeling- Darjeeling Sadar, Mirik and Kurseong will appear for the exam at Darjeeling Centre. The main exam will be held at Kolkata only.

In the exam, candidates suffering from blindness or low vision, candidates with locomotor disability or cerebral palsy will be allowed compensatory time of 20 minutes per hour.

This year a total of 26 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

