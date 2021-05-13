WBPSC: Another Chance For Those Who Missed Online Interview In April-May; Last Date To Apply Today

WBPSC has released an important update regarding the interviews held recently.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had recently conducted the interview round of various recruitment in online mode. However, many candidates could not appear for the online interview. The Commission has given these candidates one more chance to participate in the selection process.

In a notification, released on May 11, the WBPSC has asked those candidates who have missed the online interview to contact the helpline numbers within 3 days.

The Commission has released a list of 25 such candidates out of which 5 have been shortlisted for the interview round of West Bengal Civil Services (Exe.) etc. Examination, 2019.

20 candidates who were shortlisted for the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Exam. 2018 have also missed the online interview.

"The candidates are hereby requested to contact the Commission's helpline at Mobile Number 7003792549 or email id pscwbit02@gmail.comnot later than 3(three) working days following the publication of this notice. If no response is received within the aforesaid time frame, it would be presumed that they are not interested to participate in the selection process, and marked as absent, without any further reference to them," the Commission has said.

The interviews were held in April-May. "The candidate will have to attend the Online meeting from any suitable location by accessing the link provided in the E-mail from a computer with webcam or Smartphone or tablet and high-speed internet capable of supporting video conference," the Commission had said.

Click here for more Jobs News