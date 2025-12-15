WBPSC Clerkship Mains Admit Card 2025 (OUT) Live: Direct Link To Download Here

WBPSC Clerkship Mains Admit Card 2025: Are you among the nearly 90,000 candidates waiting for the next step in the WBPSC Clerkship recruitment? The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is set to release the Clerkship Mains Admit Card 2025 for the main written examination scheduled to be held on December 28, 2025. Candidates who qualified the preliminary exam can download their hall tickets from the official WBPSC website, psc.wb.gov.in.

According to the commission, 89,821 candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, from 12 noon to 1 PM, across multiple centres in West Bengal.

The admit card contains crucial details such as exam centre, reporting time and candidate details. Aspirants are advised to verify all entries carefully and follow the reporting instructions strictly.

WBPSC Clerkship recruitment: Selection Process

The selection process

The selection process includes Prelims, Mains, and Interview.

How To Download WBPSC Clerkship Mains Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website, psc.wb.gov.in

Click on the Candidate's Corner on the homepage

Select Download Admit Card for WBPSC Clerkship Exam (Part-II), 2023 link

Enter application/enrollment ID, first name, and Date of Birth

Submit details, download and print the admit card

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid original photo ID to the exam centre.

Exam Centres

The WBPSC Clerkship Mains exam will be held in Kolkata, Barrackpore, Burdwan, Medinipur & Kharagpur, Berhampore, Raiganj, and Siliguri.

Reporting Time And Entry Rules

Reporting time: 10:30 am

Entry closes: 11:30 am

Exam duration: 60 minutes

Late entry will not be permitted under any circumstances.

WBPSC Clerkship Mains Exam Pattern 2025

Group A (English): 50 marks

Group B (Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Nepali/Santali): 50 marks

Total marks: 100

Question type: Descriptive and conventional

Candidates are advised to keep checking the WBPSC website for any last-minute updates or instructions related to the examination.