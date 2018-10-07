West Bengal Police SI Prelims Results Released @ Policewb.gov.in, Check Now

WB Police SI Results @ Policewb.gov.in: West Bengal SI/LSI Prelims Result Announced, Check Now

The result of West Bengal Police SI prelims written exam for the recruitment to the post of Sub Inspectors /Lady Sub Inspectors has been announced and uploaded on the official website of West Bengal Police (policewb.gov.in). To find the West Bengal Police SI exam result in the website, the candidates are advised to search by inputting or keying-in their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth. West Bengal Police has said in a statement that the short listed candidates will have to appear at the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to commence tentatively on and from November 15, 2018.

WB Police SI prelims results 2018: How to check

Follow these steps to check your SI prelims results:

Step I: Go to the official website of West Bengal Police, policewb.gov.in

Step II: Click on the results link given there; "Result of Preliminary Written Exam and date of PMT & PET for recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector in West Bengal Police - 2018."

Step II: On next page open, click on the link "Result of Preliminary Written Exam"

Step III: On next page enter your Application Sl. No , select your date of birth, Select Your District (other than West Bengal please select Others) and click on submit .

Step IV: Check your results

The admit cards of the candidates for the PMT and PET will be available on the above mentioned website (policewb.gov.in) from November 5, 2018.

The candidates will also get SMS alerts on their registered mobile number.

"The Board is not responsible for non-delivery of such SMS due to technical reasons," said a statement from West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

"No PAPER ADMIT CARD will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied online nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-admit card to get admittance into the PMT & PET arena," added the statement.

During the West Bengal Police SI PMT and PET tests, the aspirants are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity as described in the admit cards.

The candidates are also advised to follow the instructions on their admit card and visit the website of West Bengal Police regularly for further update.

"The selection process by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board is transparent and purely merit based. Hence, the candidates are advised to beware of the unscrupulous elements, racketeers, touts who may misguide them with false promises of getting them selected for the job on illegal consideration," said a statement posted on the official website.

