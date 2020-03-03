West Bengal Police SI Result For Prelims Out. Direct Link Here

West Bengal Police result for the preliminary written examination is available at wbpolice.gov.in.

West Bengal Police SI result: The result of preliminary written examination for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) of Police in West Bengal Police has been announced and uploaded in the website of West Bengal Police (wbpolice.gov.in). To find the West Bengal Police SI result in the website, the candidates are advised to search by inputting or keying-in their application number and date of birth with selection of his permanent district.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear at the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to commence on and from March 16, 2020 under two Range Recruitment Boards, a statement regarding the West Bengal Police SI result said.

The details regarding Range Recruitment Boards and time of reporting are available on the official website.

The admit cards for PMT and PET in respect of candidates under the Range Recruitment Boards will be available in the official website (wbpolice.gov.in) from March 5, 2020.

They will get SMS alert on their registered mobile number.

No paper admit card will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied online nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their admit card to get admittance into the PMT and PET arena.

"They are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity as described in the admit cards for PMT and PET. The candidates are also advised to follow the instructions on their admit card and visit the website of West Bengal Police for further update," the statement regarding the West Bengal Police SI result said.

