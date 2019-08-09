West Bengal Police Sub Inspector Recruitment Begins Soon. Details Here

West Bengal Police SI application forms can be submitted through online at wbpolice.gov.in

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released a recruitment notification for 668 Sub Inspector posts. The applications are invited from eligible male Indian citizens for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector or SI in West Bengal Police's Armed and Unarmed branches. The Board has provided online and offline facilities for applying for the recruitment. The application process will begin from August 10.

West Bengal Police SI application forms can be submitted through online or offline modes during the period from August 10, 2019 to September 9, 2019 (5 PM).

The last date of receipt of filled in application form through postal services (for offline applicants) is September 9, 2019 (5 PM).

The last date of deposit of application and processing fees in respect of only the applicants applying through online using United Bank of India challan, will be September 12, 2019 during banking hours, due to technical reasons.

The West Bengal SI posts will be filled up on basis of qualifying the preliminary examination which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination and Personality Test to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

The applicant must not be less than twenty years old and must not be more than twenty seven years old as on January 1, 2019, according to the official notification.

The upper-age limit will be relaxed by five years for the candidates belonging to the categories of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) and by three years for the candidates belonging to the category of Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The upper-age limit for the Departmental candidates of West Bengal Police only will be relaxable upto thirty five years which shall further be relaxed by five years in case of SC and ST candidates and by three years in the case of OBC candidates.

The applicant must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

The applicant must be able to speak, read and write Bengali language. However, this provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts.

Applicants must visit the websites of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) to check more details on the eligibility criteria, method of selection, scheme of examination, procedure for submission of application form and other terms and conditions.

