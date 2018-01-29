WBPRB Excise SI Recruitment 2018 Notification Released; Check Eligibility, Dates, Application Details Here

WBPRB Excise SI Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria
Age: The applicant must not be less than 20 (Twenty) years old and must not be more than 27 (Twenty Seven) years old as on 01.01.2018. The upper age limit shall be relaxable in case of the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) as per the extant rules of the State.
Educational Qualifications: The applicant must have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university or its equivalent.
Language: The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali/Nepali. The competence of an applicant in Bengali/Nepali Language will be tested at the Preliminary Written Test.
WBPRB Excise SI Recruitment: How to apply
Applicants must visit the websites of West Bengal Police (www.policewb.gov.in) and Excise Directorate (www.excise.wb.gov.in) to ascertain the eligibility criteria in detail, method of selection, scheme of examination, procedure for submission of application form and other terms & conditions.
Application Forms may be submitted through on-line or off-line modes during the period from February 2, 2018 to March 4, 2018 (5 PM).
The last date of receipt of filled in Application Form through postal services (for off-line applicants) is March 4, 2018 (5 PM).
The last date of deposit of Application Fees and/or Processing Fees in respect of only the applicants applying through on-line using United Bank of India Challan will be 07.03.2018 during banking hours due to technical reasons.
