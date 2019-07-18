West Bengal Police Admit Card For Constable Exam Released. Direct Link Here

West Bengal Police constable admit card available at wbpolice.gov.in and wbprb.applythrunet.co.in.

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released constable exam admit card on the official website. The West Bengal Police constable admit card for exams scheduled on August 4 are available at wbpolice.gov.in and wbprb.applythrunet.co.in. In an earlier notification, the Board had announced the exam date and admit card date for the recruitment of constables in the state police force. The candidates who had applied for this recruitment will have to key in their application number and date of birth for downloading the constable admit card.

West Bengal Police admit card for constable exam: Direct link here

Download your West Bengal Police admit card for constable exam here:

West Bengal Police admit card for constable exam direct link

"The date of Preliminary Written Test for recruitment to the post of Constable in West Bengal Police - 2019 has been scheduled on 04.08.2019 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 1 PM. The e-Admit Cards will be available on the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) from 18.07.2019 on keying of Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth," said the official notice from the Board.

The Board had said then that all efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert to the registered mobile number of the candidates to inform them about the exam and constable admit card.

"However, the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS," the Board had said then.

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their West Bengal constable admit card at the allotted venues for appearing in the test with a proper proof of identity.

"Neither any paper Admit Card will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied on-line nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board," the notice said.

The Board had asked the candidates not to wear sports shoes, sneakers, high heeled footwear or any other kind of shoes for they will be refused entry into the venue of the test.

"They shall wear flat footwear such as plain leather or polyurethane footwear or slippers without any metal embellishments or accessories. The candidates are also advised to follow the instructions given on their Admit Card and visit this website on a regular basis," the notice said.

