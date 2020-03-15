West Bengal Police Admit Card For Staff Officer-Cum-Instructor Exam Out. Direct Link Here

West Bengal Police admit card: Staff Officer-Cum-Instructor admit card released @ wbpolice.gov.in.

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the Staff Officer-cum-Instructor admit card on the official website on Saturday. The Preliminary written examination for recruitment to the post of Staff Officer-cum-Instructor in Civil Defence Organization, West Bengal 2019, has been scheduled on March 29, 2020 (Sunday) from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM. The West Bengal Police admit card is available on the website at www.wbpolice.gov.in and also at the website of Civil Defence Organization, West Bengal at wbdmd.gov.in/Civil_Defence/CD_Default.aspx.

Candidates may download their West Bengal Police admit card well in advance on keying of their application serial number and date of birth.

"All efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert to the registered Mobile Number of the candidates. However, the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS," the Board had said in a statement.

"The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper proof of identity. Neither any paper Admit Card will be issued or sent by post to the candidates who have applied on-line nor will it be made available from the office of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board," the Board said in a statement regarding Staff Officer-cum-Instructor admit card recently.

It also advised the candidates against wearing sports shoes, sneakers, high heeled footwear or any other kind of shoes for they will be refused entry into the venue of the examination.

"They shall wear flat footwear such as plain leather or polyurethane footwear without any metal embellishments or accessories. The candidates are also advised to follow the instructions given on their Admit Card and visit this website on a regular basis," it said.

