West Bengal Police SI Result Released. Direct Download Link Here

The West Bengal Police result has been at wbpolice.gov.in and excise.wb.gov.in.

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released the result of the final Combined Competitive written examination held for the recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector including Lady Sub-Inspector of Excise - 2018. The West Bengal Police result has been announced and uploaded on the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and also on the website of Directorate of Excise (www.excise.wb.gov.in). According to an official statement from the Board, the time and other details of Personality Test for the selected candidates will be intimated in due course.

West Bengal Police result direct link

"The result of Final Combined Competitive Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector including Lady Sub-Inspector of Excise - 2018 has been announced and uploaded in the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and website of Directorate of Excise (www.excise.wb.gov.in )," the West Bengal Police result notification said.

"To find the result on the website the candidates are advised to search by keying-in their Application Sl. No. and Date of Birth with selection of his/her permanent District," it added.

"The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Personality Test. The Date, Time and Place of Personality Test will be intimated in due course," the notification said.

Recently, the Board released the admit cards for the Preliminary Written Test for recruitment to the post of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department of Government of West Bengal.

The e-admit cards for the same is available on the Board's official website. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment will be able to download their admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

The prelim written exam for recruitment of Excise Constables will be held on November 24, 2019.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.