West Bengal Police Result Released @ Wbpolice.gov.in For Constable Exam. Direct Link Here

West Bengal Police Result 2019: The West Bengal Police result or WBP result for the Contable recruitment exam held on August 4 has been released. The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the WBP result for Constable recruitment preliminary exam on the official website. The official website (wbpolice.gov.in) which hosts the results is back now after not responding for more than a day. The website of West Bengal Police result has started working now (as on November 20, 8.50 pm).

"Result of Preliminary Written Test for recruitment to the Post of Constable in West Bengal Police - 2019 (sic). Please enter your Application Sl. No , select your date of birth, Select Your District (other than West Bengal please select Others) and click on submit," says the West Bengal Police result link.

Candidates who had appeared for the test on August 4 for this recruitment exam may check their West Bengal police result by keying in their registration credentials on the link provided on the homepage of the official portal.

The application process for this recruitment began on February 5, 2019, and concluded on March 5, 2019.

The selection will be done through a five-stage process.

WBPRB will now conduct a Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Those who qualify in PMT will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which consists of 1600 meters run within 6 minutes 30 seconds.

All the candidates who qualify in PMT and PET will be called for a final written examination. A limited number of candidates will then be called for Interview on the basis of merit. The final selection list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in final written exam and interview.

In a related development, the Board has released the result of the final Combined Competitive written examination held for the recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector including Lady Sub-Inspector of Excise - 2018 recently.

