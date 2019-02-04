West Bengal Police Recruitment 2019: WBPRB Announces More Than 8000 Constable Vacancies

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board will recruit more than 8000 Constables

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced recruitment on Constable (Male) vacancies in West Bengal Police. There are total 8419 vacancies. Candidates will have the opportunity to fill application forms online or offline. The application process will begin tomorrow, i.e. on February 5, 2019, and conclude on March 5, 2019. The selection will be done through a five-stage process.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

The applicant must be able to speak, read and write the Bengali language. However, this provision will not be applicable to the persons who are permanent residents of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts. For the applicant of hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong District, the provisions laid down in the West Bengal Official Language Act, 1961 will be applicable.

The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 27 years. The upper age limit shall be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST applicants of West Bengal only and by 3 years for OBC applicants of West Bengal only.

Note: Candidates are advised to check the detailed advertisement for more information on eligibility criteria and required minimum physical standard.

Selection Process

WBPRB will conduct a preliminary written exam first. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be called for Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Those who qualify in PMT will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which consists of 1600 meters run within 6 minutes 30 seconds.

All the candidates who qualify in PMT and PET will be called for a final written examination. A limited number of candidates will then be called for Interview on the basis of merit. The final selection list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in final written exam and interview.

