Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Announces Jobs In Various Departments

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications to fill over 100 vacancies in various departments. The application forms for this recruitment drive is available on the official website of the Commission and candidates can fill and submit it on or before July 5. However, the candidates have to deposit the application fee by July 1.

Vacancy Details

Economic and Statistical Officer: 2 posts

Lecturers in Government Govind Ballabh Pant polytechnic Mohan Road, Lucknow: 4 posts

Assistant Professors in different specialties in medical education department: 102 posts

UP Horticulture and Food Processing Department: 14 posts

Deputy Director, (General Recruitment) Under Training Division, State Planning Institute U.P. Lucknow: 1 post

Research Assistant (Engineering) (General Recruitment) State Planning Institute (Naveen Prabhag), Uttar Pradesh Kalakankar Bhawan Lucknow: 1 post

Entomological Assistant under national malaria control programme/ vector born disease programme under medical and health services: 1 post

Assistant planner: 3 posts

Executive Officer, Directorate of NCC: 1 post

Lecturer Arabic for Government Unani Medical Colleges: 1 post

The Commission has also invited applications to fill 3,620 medical officer posts. The deadline for the submission of the application form is June 25. The pay scale of this post is Rs 67700-208700/6600/Academic Level-11.

